ProShare Advisors LLC Has $522,000 Position in Omeros Corporation (OMER)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Omeros Corporation worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Omeros Corporation by 7.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Omeros Corporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Omeros Corporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Omeros Corporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Omeros Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corporation (OMER) opened at 22.86 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $1.02 billion. Omeros Corporation has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $27.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.95.

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $17.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omeros Corporation will post ($1.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group set a $24.00 price objective on Omeros Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Omeros Corporation in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $15.00 price objective on Omeros Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. WBB Securities restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Omeros Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Omeros Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

About Omeros Corporation

Omeros Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large-market, as well as orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies and disorders of the central nervous system. Its marketed drug product, Omidria (phenylephrine and ketorolac injection), is used during cataract surgery or intraocular lens (IOL) replacement.

