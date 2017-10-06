Profund Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Norfolk Souther Corporation (NSC)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,635 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Souther Corporation were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,251,999 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,464,667,000 after purchasing an additional 700,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,960,797 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,451,226,000 after purchasing an additional 281,088 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation by 3.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,571,441 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $678,044,000 after purchasing an additional 192,984 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation by 31.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,269 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $471,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,503,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $392,383,000 after purchasing an additional 30,856 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE NSC) opened at 131.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.33 and its 200 day moving average is $119.36. Norfolk Souther Corporation has a 52-week low of $89.95 and a 52-week high of $133.81.

Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Norfolk Souther Corporation had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Souther Corporation will post $6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Norfolk Souther Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.61%.

Norfolk Souther Corporation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 26th that permits the company to buyback 50,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Norfolk Souther Corporation news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 2,370 shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.68, for a total transaction of $281,271.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,230.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman James A. Squires sold 24,407 shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $2,927,619.65. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 76,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,173,895.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,077 shares of company stock worth $3,244,531. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.56.

Norfolk Souther Corporation Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a holding company engaged in the rail transportation business. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated approximately 19,500 miles of road primarily in the East and Midwest. The Company is engaged in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East and Midwest.

