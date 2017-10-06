Profund Advisors LLC Has $378,000 Holdings in Esterline Technologies Corporation (ESL)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Esterline Technologies Corporation (NYSE:ESL) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Esterline Technologies Corporation were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Esterline Technologies Corporation by 2.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Esterline Technologies Corporation by 49.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Esterline Technologies Corporation by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 358,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,852,000 after acquiring an additional 18,641 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Esterline Technologies Corporation by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Esterline Technologies Corporation in the first quarter valued at about $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Esterline Technologies Corporation alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Hawkeye Fund Fpa sold 7,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $693,815.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Profund Advisors LLC Has $378,000 Holdings in Esterline Technologies Corporation (ESL)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/profund-advisors-llc-has-378000-holdings-in-esterline-technologies-corporation-esl.html.

Esterline Technologies Corporation (NYSE:ESL) opened at 93.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.91 and its 200 day moving average is $91.12. Esterline Technologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $69.85 and a 12 month high of $102.70.

Esterline Technologies Corporation (NYSE:ESL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $503.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.38 million. Esterline Technologies Corporation had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Esterline Technologies Corporation will post $4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ESL. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Esterline Technologies Corporation in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Esterline Technologies Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Esterline Technologies Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group AG cut shares of Esterline Technologies Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Esterline Technologies Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.67.

Esterline Technologies Corporation Company Profile

Esterline Technologies Corporation is a specialized manufacturing company. The Company designs, manufactures and markets engineered products and systems for application within the industries it serves. The Company operates through three segments: Avionics & Controls, Sensors & Systems, and Advanced Materials.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esterline Technologies Corporation (NYSE:ESL).

Receive News & Ratings for Esterline Technologies Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esterline Technologies Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.