Profund Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in TEGNA Inc. (TGNA)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGNA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TEGNA by 3,145.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,306,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,917,000 after acquiring an additional 12,896,690 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TEGNA by 90.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,895,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,828,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127,293 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TEGNA by 31.7% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,120,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,789 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in TEGNA in the second quarter worth approximately $26,294,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in TEGNA in the second quarter worth approximately $24,986,000. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) opened at 13.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $14.50. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $17.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.73.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. TEGNA had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $489.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post $1.09 EPS for the current year.

TEGNA declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 19th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.97%.

TGNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. FBR & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

TEGNA Company Profile

Tegna Inc has a portfolio of media and digital businesses that provide content. The Company’s segments include TEGNA Media (Media) and TEGNA Digital (Digital). As of December 31, 2016, its media business included 46 television stations operating in 38 markets and offered television programming and digital content.

