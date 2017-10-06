Produce Investments Ltd (PIL) Given New GBX 240 Price Target at Whitman Howard

Produce Investments Ltd (LON:PIL) had its target price increased by Whitman Howard from GBX 210 ($2.79) to GBX 240 ($3.18) in a research note published on Thursday. Whitman Howard currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Produce Investments in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Numis Securities Ltd restated a buy rating and set a GBX 286 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Produce Investments in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

Shares of Produce Investments (LON:PIL) traded up 0.54% during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 187.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,000 shares. Produce Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 143.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 220.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 50.52 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 172.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 182.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a GBX 5.03 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Produce Investments’s previous dividend of $2.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd.

Produce Investments Company Profile

Produce Investments PLC is engaged in growing, sourcing, packing and marketing potatoes, daffodils bulbs and flowers. The Company operates through three segments: fresh, processing and other. The Fresh segment comprises the sites, staff and assets that grow, source, pack and deliver fresh produce to customers, ranging from large retailers, wholesalers to small private businesses and this segment covers potatoes, daffodils and bulbs.

