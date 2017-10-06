Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Aceto Corporation (ACET)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aceto Corporation (NASDAQ:ACET) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.76% of Aceto Corporation worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Aceto Corporation by 10.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,396,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,885,000 after acquiring an additional 218,781 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Aceto Corporation by 15.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,432,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,649,000 after acquiring an additional 187,980 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Aceto Corporation by 2.7% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,288,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,915,000 after acquiring an additional 34,447 shares in the last quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Aceto Corporation by 1.3% in the second quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 887,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,711,000 after acquiring an additional 11,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Aceto Corporation by 105.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 354,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 181,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACET. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Aceto Corporation in a research note on Monday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised Aceto Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aceto Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Aceto Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Aceto Corporation (ACET) opened at 11.65 on Friday. Aceto Corporation has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $22.46. The stock has a market cap of $350.77 million, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.33.

Aceto Corporation (NASDAQ:ACET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.17). Aceto Corporation had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $194.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aceto Corporation will post $1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Aceto Corporation’s payout ratio is 74.29%.

In other Aceto Corporation news, Chairman Albert L. Eilender sold 9,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $99,779.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 307,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,214,583.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Walter J. Kaczmarek III sold 7,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $117,365.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,984.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,366 shares of company stock worth $392,554 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Aceto Corporation Profile

Aceto Corporation (Aceto) is engaged in the marketing, sales and distribution of finished dosage form generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceutical products, pharmaceutical active ingredients and intermediates, specialty performance chemicals inclusive of agricultural intermediates and agricultural protection products.

