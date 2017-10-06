Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has $73.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Focus on fee-based revenue sources has been helping it to earn steadily and limits exposure to the interest rate environment. Annuity and insurance business also offer sustained earnings growth. Principal Financial targets a return on equity improvement of 30-60 basis points annually. The company’s inorganic story remains impressive with buyouts strengthening its international footprint. It also remains focused on effective capital deployment to enhance the shareholder value, targeting $0.8-1 billion in 2017. However, higher leverage inducing increase in interest weigh on margin expansion remains a headwind. Also, shares of Principal Financial have underperformed the industry year to date. Moreover, the company did not witness any earnings momentum for its 2017 and 2018 estimates over the last 60 days.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, June 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a hold rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.56.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE PFG) opened at 66.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.67. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $51.25 and a 52 week high of $67.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.05 and a 200 day moving average of $63.83.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post $5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.73%.

In related news, EVP Gary P. Scholten sold 13,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $904,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen E. Shaff sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,772 shares of company stock valued at $11,678,907 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 6,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is an investment management company. The Company offers a range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance. Its segments include Retirement and Income Solutions; Principal Global Investors, Principal International; U.S. Insurance Solutions, and Corporate.

