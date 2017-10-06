Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $3.25 Million Stake in Lumos Networks Corp. (LMOS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumos Networks Corp. (NASDAQ:LMOS) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.76% of Lumos Networks Corp. worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumos Networks Corp. by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,909,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,506,000 after acquiring an additional 212,774 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lumos Networks Corp. by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,215,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,515,000 after acquiring an additional 33,312 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumos Networks Corp. by 47.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,054,000 after acquiring an additional 272,000 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Networks Corp. during the first quarter valued at $12,271,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lumos Networks Corp. by 16.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 56,182 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumos Networks Corp. alerts:

Shares of Lumos Networks Corp. (NASDAQ LMOS) opened at 17.93 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $429.32 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average of $17.86. Lumos Networks Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $17.99.

Lumos Networks Corp. (NASDAQ:LMOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $56.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.33 million. Lumos Networks Corp. had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Equities analysts predict that Lumos Networks Corp. will post ($0.19) EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Ferry sold 8,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $148,040.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,383 shares in the company, valued at $903,871.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $3.25 Million Stake in Lumos Networks Corp. (LMOS)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/principal-financial-group-inc-has-3-25-million-stake-in-lumos-networks-corp-lmos.html.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumos Networks Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lumos Networks Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Lumos Networks Corp. Company Profile

Lumos Networks Corp. is a fiber-based bandwidth infrastructure and service provider in the Mid-Atlantic region with a network of long-haul fiber, metro Ethernet and Ethernet rings located primarily in Virginia and West Virginia, and portions of Maryland, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Kentucky. The Company serves carrier, business and residential customers over its fiber network offering data, voice and Internet protocol (IP) services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumos Networks Corp. (NASDAQ:LMOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Networks Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Networks Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.