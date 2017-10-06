Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Invacare Corporation (IVC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 254,554 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Invacare Corporation worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invacare Corporation by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,827,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,644,000 after buying an additional 187,697 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Invacare Corporation by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,669,248 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,764,000 after buying an additional 84,507 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Invacare Corporation by 11.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,354,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after buying an additional 143,027 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invacare Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,724,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Invacare Corporation by 688.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 511,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after buying an additional 446,558 shares during the period.

Shares of Invacare Corporation (NYSE IVC) opened at 15.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average is $13.62. Invacare Corporation has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $16.65. The stock’s market cap is $496.34 million.

Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The health services provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.21). Invacare Corporation had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Invacare Corporation will post ($1.87) EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Invacare Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.59%.

Several research firms recently commented on IVC. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Invacare Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Invacare Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invacare Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Invacare Corporation in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

In related news, SVP Dean J. Childers sold 6,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $94,672.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,856.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Invacare Corporation Company Profile

Invacare Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. The Company’s geographical segments are Europe; North America, which includes North America/Home Medical Equipment (North America/HME) and Institutional Products Group (IPG) segments, and Asia/Pacific.

