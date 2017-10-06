Pretium Resources (PVG) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Pretium Resources (NYSE: PVG) is one of 104 public companies in the “Integrated Mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Pretium Resources to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Pretium Resources Inc. alerts:

This table compares Pretium Resources and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Pretium Resources N/A -$16.23 million -61.06 Pretium Resources Competitors $6.77 billion $2.77 billion -17.45

Pretium Resources’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Pretium Resources. Pretium Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Pretium Resources has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pretium Resources’ rivals have a beta of 0.78, meaning that their average stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.3% of Pretium Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of shares of all “Integrated Mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of shares of all “Integrated Mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pretium Resources and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pretium Resources N/A -2.05% -1.14% Pretium Resources Competitors -42,378.23% -5.74% -4.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pretium Resources and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pretium Resources 0 1 5 0 2.83 Pretium Resources Competitors 871 2843 3003 74 2.34

Pretium Resources presently has a consensus target price of $15.58, indicating a potential upside of 59.50%. As a group, “Integrated Mining” companies have a potential upside of 0.23%. Given Pretium Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Pretium Resources is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Pretium Resources beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc. is a Canada-based exploration and development company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company’s projects include Brucejack Project and the Snowfield Project, both of which are located in northwestern British Columbia. The Company’s focus is on advancing the Brucejack Project to production as a high-grade gold underground mine. The Brucejack Project is the Company’s material mineral project, which is located approximately 950 kilometers northwest of Vancouver, British Columbia, and over 65 kilometers north-northwest of Stewart, British Columbia. The Brucejack Project consists of approximately four mining leases and over six mineral claims totaling approximately 3,050 hectares in area. The Snowfield Project borders the Brucejack Project to the north and consists of over one mineral claim with an area of approximately 1,267.43 hectares.

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.