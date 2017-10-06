Prescott General Partners LLC Has $5,833,000 Position in BioTime, Inc. (BTX)

Prescott General Partners LLC held its position in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,851,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. BioTime comprises 0.3% of Prescott General Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Prescott General Partners LLC owned approximately 1.67% of BioTime worth $5,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BioTime by 17.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,680,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,594,000 after buying an additional 534,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BioTime by 10.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,345,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 125,833 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioTime by 159.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 641,358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BioTime by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 474,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 29,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BioTime by 51.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 55,600 shares in the last quarter.

In other BioTime news, Director Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 173,896 shares of company stock worth $481,220 over the last three months.

A number of analysts recently commented on BTX shares. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of BioTime in a research report on Monday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded BioTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BioTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

BioTime, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BTX) traded up 1.08% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.82. The company had a trading volume of 169,985 shares. BioTime, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.57 million, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average is $3.03.

BioTime Company Profile

BioTime, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases. Its clinical programs are based on two platform technologies: pluripotent stem cells and cell/drug delivery platform technologies. The foundation of its cell delivery platform is its HyStem cell and drug delivery matrix technology.

