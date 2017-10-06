Premier Asset Management Group PLC (PAM) Sets New 52-Week High at $183.00

Premier Asset Management Group PLC (LON:PAM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 183 ($2.43) and last traded at GBX 183 ($2.43), with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180 ($2.39).
A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAM. Numis Securities Ltd raised their price objective on shares of Premier Asset Management Group PLC from GBX 185 ($2.45) to GBX 210 ($2.79) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 249 ($3.30) price objective on shares of Premier Asset Management Group PLC in a research note on Tuesday.
The company’s market cap is GBX 187.32 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 177.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 157.86.
Premier Asset Management Group PLC Company Profile
Premier Asset Management Group PLC is a retail asset management group with a focus on delivering investment outcomes for investors through relevant products and active management across its range of investment strategies, which include multi-asset, equity and absolute return funds. The Company offers a range of investment types, including mutual funds, closed-ended investment companies and a portfolio management service.
