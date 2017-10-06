Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PDS. BidaskClub raised shares of Precision Drilling Corporation from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling Corporation and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Precision Drilling Corporation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Precision Drilling Corporation from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.25 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Precision Drilling Corporation from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling Corporation has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.38.

Shares of Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) traded down 4.175% during trading on Monday, reaching $2.731. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,782 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $800.83 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.46. Precision Drilling Corporation has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $6.25.

Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. Precision Drilling Corporation had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $275.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Corporation will post ($0.32) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Precision Drilling Corporation by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Precision Drilling Corporation by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 30,964 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling Corporation in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Precision Drilling Corporation by 395.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 174,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling Corporation in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation (Precision) is an oilfield services company. The Company provides onshore drilling and completion and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry. The Company operates through two segments: Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services.

