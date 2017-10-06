Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.12

News coverage about Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Precision Drilling Corporation earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.3268008875887 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE PDS) opened at 2.70 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $791.74 million. Precision Drilling Corporation has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $6.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45.

Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $275.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.33 million. Precision Drilling Corporation had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 12.38%. Precision Drilling Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Corporation will post ($0.32) earnings per share for the current year.

PDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Precision Drilling Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Precision Drilling Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised Precision Drilling Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Precision Drilling Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Precision Drilling Corporation (Precision) is an oilfield services company. The Company provides onshore drilling and completion and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry. The Company operates through two segments: Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services.

