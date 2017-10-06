Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) Share Price

News stories about Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) have been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Natural Gas Services Group earned a news impact score of 0.33 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.5906146610599 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) traded up 0.53% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.55. The company had a trading volume of 16,862 shares. Natural Gas Services Group has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average is $25.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.35 million, a P/E ratio of 110.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $16.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Natural Gas Services Group will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Natural Gas Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Natural Gas Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Natural Gas Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

In related news, CEO Stephen Charles Taylor sold 3,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $110,718.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James R. Hazlett sold 12,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $346,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc is a provider of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry. The Company focuses primarily on the non-conventional natural gas and oil production business in the United States, such as coal bed methane, gas shale, tight gas and oil shales.

