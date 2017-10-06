Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Phillips 66 (PSX) Share Price

Press coverage about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has trended positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Phillips 66 earned a media sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the oil and gas company an impact score of 45.647466393716 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Howard Weil raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.30.

Shares of Phillips 66 (PSX) opened at 93.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.19. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $75.14 and a 12-month high of $94.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.79 and its 200-day moving average is $81.71.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $24.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post $4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 1,151 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total value of $102,531.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 is an energy manufacturing and logistics company with midstream, chemicals, refining, and marketing and specialties businesses. The Company operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment gathers, processes, transports and markets natural gas, and transports, stores, fractionates and markets natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States.

