Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) Rating Reiterated by KeyCorp

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at KeyCorp in a research note issued on Wednesday. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Polaris Industries’ Q4 2017 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Polaris Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Polaris Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.31.

Polaris Industries (PII) traded down 1.83% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.65. The stock had a trading volume of 270,927 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 1.31. Polaris Industries has a 1-year low of $73.07 and a 1-year high of $108.46.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Polaris Industries will post $4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP James P. Williams sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total value of $489,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,856,781.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott W. Wine acquired 1,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.81 per share, for a total transaction of $114,831.33. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 317,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,152,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. AMG Funds LLC now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers and manufactures powersports vehicles, which include Off-Road Vehicles (ORV), including All-Terrain Vehicles (ATV) and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; Snowmobiles, Motorcycles and Global Adjacent Markets vehicles, including Work and Transportation and military vehicles.

