PointState Capital LP Takes $32.95 Million Position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM)

PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,453,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,954,000. PointState Capital LP owned approximately 1.07% of Sprouts Farmers Market as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,267,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 136,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 54,787 shares in the last quarter. GLG Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,180,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) traded up 1.40% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.79. 1,571,093 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.54. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 52-week low of $17.38 and a 52-week high of $25.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.53.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post $0.93 EPS for the current year.

SFM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS AG upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Daniel Bruni bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley Lukow bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $138,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc is a food retailer. The Company operates as a grocery store that offers fresh, natural and organic food that includes fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, body care and natural household items catering to consumers’ interest in health and wellness.

