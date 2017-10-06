PointState Capital LP Invests $148.11 Million in Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) Stock

PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,057,459 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $148,105,000. Peabody Energy Corporation comprises 1.6% of PointState Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. PointState Capital LP owned approximately 6.26% of Peabody Energy Corporation as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Peabody Energy Corporation alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Discovery Capital Management, sold 12,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $346,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BTU. Stifel Nicolaus set a $32.00 target price on shares of Peabody Energy Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Peabody Energy Corporation in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Peabody Energy Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. FBR & Co set a $35.00 target price on shares of Peabody Energy Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Peabody Energy Corporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “PointState Capital LP Invests $148.11 Million in Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/pointstate-capital-lp-invests-148-11-million-in-peabody-energy-corporation-btu-stock.html.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE BTU) traded down 0.84% during trading on Friday, hitting $29.59. 270,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average is $26.36. The stock’s market cap is $2.97 billion. Peabody Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $22.58 and a 12 month high of $32.50.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coal producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.07). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Peabody Energy Corporation will post $6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Peabody Energy Corporation

Peabody Energy Corporation is a coal company. The Company’s segments include Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, Trading and Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. Its Powder River Basin Mining operations consist of its mines in Wyoming.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.