PointState Capital LP Grows Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG)

PointState Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,011,889 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,818,389 shares during the period. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation makes up about 4.9% of PointState Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. PointState Capital LP owned approximately 3.89% of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation worth $451,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,590,931 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,193,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation by 3,136.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,973,225 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $788,389,000 after purchasing an additional 31,954,562 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,661,972 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $743,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192,976 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 27,261,023 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $739,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,084,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $679,274,000 after purchasing an additional 16,579,300 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE COG) traded down 2.39% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.76. 1,986,020 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $11.91 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average of $24.47. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $27.14.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $460.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation will post $0.60 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America Corporation raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $28.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.06.

In related news, insider Jeffrey W. Hutton sold 11,918 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $319,283.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 635,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,014,971.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development, exploitation and exploration of oil and gas properties. The Company operates in the segment of natural gas and oil development, exploitation, exploration and production, in the continental United States. Its assets are concentrated in areas with known hydrocarbon resources, which are conducive to multi-well, repeatable drilling programs.

