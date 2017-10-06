Points International Ltd. (PTS) Insider Sells C$40,252.68 in Stock

Points International Ltd. (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) insider Peter Lockhard sold 2,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.04, for a total transaction of C$40,252.68.

Peter Lockhard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 21st, Peter Lockhard sold 5,289 shares of Points International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.61, for a total transaction of C$45,538.29.

Points International Ltd. (PTS) traded up 1.97% on Friday, reaching $15.00. 2,029 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is $221.64 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average of $11.74. Points International Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $15.46.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. (Points) provides a range of e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators using a common infrastructure. These services include a range of white label or private branded e-commerce services (Loyalty Currency Services) that enable the sale of loyalty currencies (such as frequent flyer miles, hotel points and credit card points), both retail and wholesale, and support the loyalty program consumer offerings and their back end operations.

