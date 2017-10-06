Point72 Europe London LLP Takes $19 Million Position in Huntsman Corporation (HUN)

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 735,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,995,000. Huntsman Corporation makes up approximately 4.5% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Point72 Europe London LLP owned 0.31% of Huntsman Corporation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman Corporation in the second quarter worth about $2,128,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman Corporation by 1,462.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 443,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after acquiring an additional 414,685 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman Corporation by 133.4% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 708,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,308,000 after acquiring an additional 404,905 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman Corporation by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman Corporation by 16.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) traded down 1.47% on Friday, hitting $27.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,630,971 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.61. Huntsman Corporation has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $28.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 2.79.

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.18. Huntsman Corporation had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Huntsman Corporation will post $2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Huntsman Corporation’s payout ratio is 28.41%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HUN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Huntsman Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman Corporation in a report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman Corporation in a report on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Huntsman Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on Huntsman Corporation from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Huntsman Corporation Profile

Huntsman Corporation is a manufacturer of differentiated organic chemical products and of inorganic chemical products. The Company operates all of its businesses through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC (Huntsman International). The Company operates through five segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, Textile Effects, and Pigments and Additives.

