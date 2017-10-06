Point72 Europe London LLP Purchases New Holdings in Pinnacle Foods, Inc. (PF)

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Foods, Inc. (NYSE:PF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,752,000. Pinnacle Foods accounts for 1.1% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Point72 Europe London LLP owned about 0.07% of Pinnacle Foods as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PF. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Pinnacle Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Foods by 599.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Pinnacle Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Foods by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

PF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Pinnacle Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Foods in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Pinnacle Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Foods in a report on Monday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

In related news, EVP Mark L. Schiller sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $2,968,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,721,902.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark L. Schiller sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $1,032,673.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,535,567.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,912 shares of company stock valued at $9,037,020 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinnacle Foods, Inc. (NYSE PF) traded down 0.35% during trading on Friday, hitting $57.30. The stock had a trading volume of 283,831 shares. Pinnacle Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.36 and a 12-month high of $66.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.78 and a 200 day moving average of $59.36.

Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Pinnacle Foods had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $744.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle Foods, Inc. will post $2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This is an increase from Pinnacle Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Pinnacle Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.97%.

Pinnacle Foods Profile

Pinnacle Foods Inc is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded food products in North America. The Company operates through four segments: Frozen segment, the Grocery segment, the Boulder segment and the Specialty segment. Its products are sold through supermarkets, grocery wholesalers and distributors, mass merchandisers, super centers, convenience stores, dollar stores, drug stores and warehouse clubs in the United States and Canada, as well as in military channels and foodservice locations.

