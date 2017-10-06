Point72 Europe London LLP Invests $1.07 Million in Hershey Company (The) (HSY)

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in shares of Hershey Company (The) by 12,637.5% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Hershey Company (The) by 10.8% in the second quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey Company (The) in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Invictus RG bought a new stake in shares of Hershey Company (The) in the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey Company (The) by 139.5% in the second quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hershey Company (The) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $115.00 price target on shares of Hershey Company (The) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Hershey Company (The) in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hershey Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hershey Company (The) from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hershey Company (The) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.55.
In other news, insider Michele Buck sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,938,476. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP D Michael Wege sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $120,373.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,490.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,504,500 shares of company stock worth $477,527,458 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) traded down 0.08% during trading on Friday, hitting $108.83. 246,488 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.44. Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $94.03 and a 52-week high of $116.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 0.39.
Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Hershey Company (The) had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 119.66%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hershey Company will post $4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.656 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Hershey Company (The)’s payout ratio is 83.44%.
Hershey Company (The) Profile
The Hershey Company is a producer of chocolate in North America. The Company’s principal product offerings include chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products; pantry items, such as baking ingredients and beverages, and snack items, such as spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites and mixes.
