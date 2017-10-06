PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (PNC) Shares Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:PNC) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 807,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,299 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.17% of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) worth $100,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) opened at 135.54 on Friday. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.34 and a 1-year high of $136.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.00 and its 200 day moving average is $124.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.95.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 24.50%. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The)’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post $8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.12%.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a report on Thursday, June 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a report on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Instinet cut their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from $127.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.17.

In related news, insider Wyk Steven C. Van sold 5,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $641,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 24,111 shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total value of $3,048,835.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,613,074.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company. The Company has businesses engaged in retail banking, including residential mortgage, corporate and institutional banking and asset management. The Company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock.

