Playtech PLC (PTEC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Playtech PLC (LON:PTEC) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,020 ($13.53) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PTEC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Playtech PLC from GBX 1,350 ($17.91) to GBX 1,380 ($18.30) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Investec reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,120 ($14.86) price target on shares of Playtech PLC in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($15.12) price target on shares of Playtech PLC in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Playtech PLC in a report on Monday, August 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a GBX 1,200 ($15.92) price target on the stock. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,275 ($16.91) price target (up from GBX 1,100 ($14.59)) on shares of Playtech PLC in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,150 ($15.25).

Playtech PLC (LON:PTEC) opened at 927.50 on Monday. Playtech PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 757.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,020.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 941.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 955.78. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 2.92 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a €0.12 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

Playtech PLC Company Profile

Playtech plc supplies online gaming software. The Company and its subsidiaries develop software platforms for the online and land-based gambling industry. Its gaming applications include online casino, poker and other pay to play games, bingo, mobile, live gaming, land-based terminal and fixed-odds games.

