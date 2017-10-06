Piper Jaffray Companies Reaffirms Hold Rating for American Vanguard Corporation (AVD)

American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report issued on Friday. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective points to a potential downside of 3.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AVD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Vanguard Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of American Vanguard Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $22.00 price target on shares of American Vanguard Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of American Vanguard Corporation (AVD) traded down 1.09% during trading on Friday, reaching $22.75. 72,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.46. The stock has a market cap of $677.56 million, a P/E ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 1.26. American Vanguard Corporation has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $23.95.

American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.71 million. American Vanguard Corporation had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Vanguard Corporation will post $0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Vanguard Corporation news, insider David` T. Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Vanguard Corporation by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in American Vanguard Corporation by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in American Vanguard Corporation by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in American Vanguard Corporation by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in American Vanguard Corporation by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 135,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

About American Vanguard Corporation

American Vanguard Corporation operates as a holding company. The Company conducts its business through its subsidiaries, AMVAC Chemical Corporation (AMVAC), GemChem, Inc (GemChem), 2110 Davie Corporation (DAVIE), Quimica Amvac de Mexico SA de C.V. (AMVAC M), AMVAC Mexico Sociedad de Responsabilidad Limitada (AMVAC M Srl), AMVAC de Costa Rica Sociedad de Responsabilidad Limitada (AMVAC CR Srl), AMVAC Switzerland GmbH (AMVAC S), AMVAC do Brasil Representacoes Ltda (AMVAC B), AMVAC C.V.

