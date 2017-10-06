Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Trust alerts:

Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) traded up 0.51% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.93. The stock had a trading volume of 84,582 shares. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.99.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/pioneer-floating-rate-trust-phd-announces-0-06-monthly-dividend.html.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The investment objective of the Trust is to provide a high level of current income and the Trust may seek preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its investment objective of high current income, as a secondary objective.

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.