Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP) Rating Reiterated by SunTrust Banks, Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. in a report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $73.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc.’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Hilliard Lyons upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.40.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. alerts:

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) opened at 67.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.31. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $49.40 and a 12-month high of $71.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.92 and its 200-day moving average is $63.39.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $141.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.23 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post $3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/pinnacle-financial-partners-inc-pnfp-rating-reiterated-by-suntrust-banks-inc.html.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $193,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,921.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 101,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $6,577,933.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,901,745.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,480 shares of company stock valued at $7,150,574 over the last three months. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,840,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,788,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,496,000 after acquiring an additional 155,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,733,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,658,000 after acquiring an additional 819,858 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,128,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,651,000 after acquiring an additional 764,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,720,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,331 shares in the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Pinnacle Bank. The Company operates as a community bank primarily in the urban markets of Nashville, Knoxville, Memphis and Chattanooga, Tennessee and other counties. It provides the personalized service associated with small community banks, while seeking to offer the products and services, such as investments and treasury management.

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.