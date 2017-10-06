Pinebridge Investments L.P. Reduces Holdings in Triangle Capital Corporation (TCAP)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in Triangle Capital Corporation (NYSE:TCAP) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Triangle Capital Corporation were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Triangle Capital Corporation by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 831,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,872,000 after buying an additional 268,535 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Triangle Capital Corporation by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 157,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 67,097 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Triangle Capital Corporation by 649.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 14,553 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Triangle Capital Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its stake in Triangle Capital Corporation by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 309,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after buying an additional 36,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TCAP shares. Hilliard Lyons upgraded shares of Triangle Capital Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Aegis started coverage on shares of Triangle Capital Corporation in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Triangle Capital Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triangle Capital Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Triangle Capital Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Triangle Capital Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.36.

Triangle Capital Corporation (TCAP) opened at 14.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $671.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average is $16.71. Triangle Capital Corporation has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $20.35.

Triangle Capital Corporation (NYSE:TCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Triangle Capital Corporation had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Triangle Capital Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Triangle Capital Corporation will post $1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.80%. Triangle Capital Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 346.16%.

Triangle Capital Corporation is an internally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company that provides customized financing to lower middle market companies located primarily in the United States. The Company’s investment objective is to seek attractive returns by generating current income from its debt investments and capital appreciation from its equity-related investments.

