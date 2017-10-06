Pinebridge Investments L.P. Lowers Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. increased its position in Nordstrom by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 112,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 35,467 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Nordstrom by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Nordstrom by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,831,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,685 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Nordstrom by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 600,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,942,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Nordstrom by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/pinebridge-investments-l-p-lowers-holdings-in-nordstrom-inc-jwn.html.

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) opened at 44.80 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $62.82. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.67 and its 200 day moving average is $45.74.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 71.57% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post $2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.14%.

JWN has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Nordstrom from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $45.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.54 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.77.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc is a fashion specialty retailer in the United States. The Company’s segments include Retail and Credit. As of March 20, 2017, the Company operated 344 the United States stores located in 40 states as well as an e-commerce business. The Company also offers its customers a variety of payment products and services, including credit and debit cards.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.