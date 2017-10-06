Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires Shares of 13,104 Time Inc. (TIME)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Time Inc. (NYSE:TIME) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Time by 84.7% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Time in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Time in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Time in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Time in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Time Inc. alerts:

Shares of Time Inc. (NYSE:TIME) opened at 13.30 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.32 billion. Time Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $20.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average is $14.53.

Time (NYSE:TIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.66 million. Time had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a positive return on equity of 7.06%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Time Inc. will post $1.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. Time’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.31%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires Shares of 13,104 Time Inc. (TIME)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/pinebridge-investments-l-p-acquires-shares-of-13104-time-inc-time.html.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Time from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Time from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Macquarie downgraded shares of Time from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Time from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Time has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

About Time

Time Inc is a media and content company. The Company offers a portfolio of news and lifestyle brands across a range of interest areas. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s brands included People, Time, Fortune, Sports Illustrated, InStyle, Real Simple, Southern Living, Entertainment Weekly, Food & Wine, Travel + Leisure and Essence, as well as approximately 50 titles in the United Kingdom.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Time Inc. (NYSE:TIME).

Receive News & Ratings for Time Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Time Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.