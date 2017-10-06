Peugeot SA (UG) Given a €24.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank AG Analysts

Peugeot SA (EPA:UG) received a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective from analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Peugeot SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Peugeot SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €20.80 ($24.47) price target on Peugeot SA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. BNP Paribas set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on Peugeot SA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €11.40 ($13.41) price target on Peugeot SA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Peugeot SA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €19.76 ($23.25).

Shares of Peugeot SA (EPA:UG) opened at 20.875 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of €18.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.810. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €18.87 and its 200 day moving average is €18.50. Peugeot SA has a 12 month low of €12.60 and a 12 month high of €20.96.

Peugeot SA Company Profile

Peugeot SA is a holding company. The Company operates through three segments. The Automotive Division covers the design, manufacture and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroen and DS brands. The Automotive Equipment Division corresponds to the Faurecia Group consisting of Interior Systems, Automotive Seating and Clean Mobility.

