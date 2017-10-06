Pettee Investors Inc. Continues to Hold Position in Dow Chemical Co (DOW)

Pettee Investors Inc. held its position in shares of Dow Chemical Co (NYSE:DOW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Dow Chemical accounts for 3.0% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Dow Chemical were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dow Chemical by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,191,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,158,905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722,128 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dow Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,688,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dow Chemical by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 11,864,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066,049 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dow Chemical by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,592,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,295 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dow Chemical by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,503,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $985,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dow Chemical Co alerts:

DOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Dow Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $85.00 price target on Dow Chemical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Cowen and Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Dow Chemical in a report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Dow Chemical in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dow Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.02.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Pettee Investors Inc. Continues to Hold Position in Dow Chemical Co (DOW)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/pettee-investors-inc-continues-to-hold-position-in-dow-chemical-co-dow.html.

Shares of Dow Chemical Co (NYSE:DOW) opened at 66.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.46. Dow Chemical Co has a one year low of $51.57 and a one year high of $67.50.

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 billion. Dow Chemical had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dow Chemical Co will post $4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Dow Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.99%.

Dow Chemical Company Profile

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dow Chemical Co (NYSE:DOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Dow Chemical Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dow Chemical Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.