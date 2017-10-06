Pernix Therapeutics Holdings (PTX) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Pernix Therapeutics Holdings (NASDAQ: PTX) is one of 113 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceuticals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Pernix Therapeutics Holdings to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc. alerts:

17.8% of Pernix Therapeutics Holdings shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceuticals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Pernix Therapeutics Holdings shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceuticals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Pernix Therapeutics Holdings and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pernix Therapeutics Holdings 0 0 0 0 N/A Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Competitors 790 3410 5861 137 2.52

As a group, “Pharmaceuticals” companies have a potential upside of 21.81%. Given Pernix Therapeutics Holdings’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pernix Therapeutics Holdings has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Pernix Therapeutics Holdings has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pernix Therapeutics Holdings’ rivals have a beta of 0.87, meaning that their average share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pernix Therapeutics Holdings and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Pernix Therapeutics Holdings $135.70 million $8.63 million -0.17 Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Competitors $7.79 billion $2.46 billion 0.24

Pernix Therapeutics Holdings’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Pernix Therapeutics Holdings. Pernix Therapeutics Holdings is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Pernix Therapeutics Holdings and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pernix Therapeutics Holdings -120.56% N/A -37.77% Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Competitors -3,193.97% -54.68% -8.70%

Summary

Pernix Therapeutics Holdings rivals beat Pernix Therapeutics Holdings on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Pernix Therapeutics Holdings

Pernix Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on identifying, developing and commercializing differentiated products that address unmet medical needs. It focuses on underserved therapeutic areas, such as central nervous system (CNS), including neurology and psychiatry, as well as other specialty therapeutic areas. Its products include Treximet, indicated for acute migraine; Zohydro ER with BeadTek, an extended-release opioid agonist indicated for the management of pain severe; Silenor for the treatment of insomnia characterized by difficulty with sleep maintenance, and Khedezla for major depressive disorder. It promotes selected non-core branded products, such as its cough and cold products, through co-promotion arrangements with third-party sales organizations, and distributes its generic products through its subsidiaries, Macoven Pharmaceuticals, LLC (Macoven) and Cypress Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.