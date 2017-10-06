Permian Investment Partners LP Takes $38.90 Million Position in Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)

Permian Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 717,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,901,000. Tractor Supply comprises 5.2% of Permian Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Permian Investment Partners LP owned about 0.56% of Tractor Supply at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cleararc Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.7% in the second quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY now owns 6,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply Company alerts:

TSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $55.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.35.

Shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) traded down 2.19% during trading on Friday, reaching $61.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,672 shares. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.02. Tractor Supply Company has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $78.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post $3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/permian-investment-partners-lp-takes-38-90-million-position-in-tractor-supply-company-tsco.html.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company is an operator of rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The Company is focused on supplying the needs of recreational farmers and ranchers and others, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. It is engaged in the retail sale of products that support the rural lifestyle.

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.