Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $16.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.35 billion. Pepsico had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 60.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Pepsico updated its FY17 guidance to $5.23 EPS.

Pepsico (NYSE PEP) opened at 110.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.33 and its 200-day moving average is $114.73. Pepsico has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $119.39. The company has a market capitalization of $157.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Pepsico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.53%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 41,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $4,844,670.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,037 shares in the company, valued at $8,878,840.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Indra K. Nooyi sold 452,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $52,727,525.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 733,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,387,198.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 898,164 shares of company stock worth $104,585,929. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Pepsico by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 413,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pepsico in the second quarter worth $208,000. High Falls Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pepsico in the second quarter worth $203,000. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Pepsico by 3.6% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pepsico in the second quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pepsico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pepsico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group AG downgraded shares of Pepsico from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Pepsico in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Pepsico in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pepsico currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.69.

PepsiCo, Inc is a global food and beverage company. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. The Company operates through six segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), North America Beverages (NAB), Latin America, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA).

