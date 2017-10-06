People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) Holdings Lifted by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 474,764 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of People’s United Financial worth $8,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 4,150.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 208.3% in the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 9,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 9.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in People’s United Financial in the second quarter valued at $193,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get People's United Financial Inc. alerts:

In other People’s United Financial news, insider Jeffrey Hoyt sold 6,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $121,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet M. Hansen sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $205,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,417.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ PBCT) opened at 18.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average is $17.39. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.84.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). People’s United Financial had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $366.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post $0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.75 target price (up previously from $17.50) on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. People’s United Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/peoples-united-financial-inc-pbct-holdings-lifted-by-teachers-advisors-llc.html.

People’s United Financial Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank holding company and a financial holding company of People’s United Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in providing commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management services to individual, corporate and municipal customers. The Company operates through two segments: Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.