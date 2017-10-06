People s United Financial Inc. Increases Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR)

People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VAR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 3,169.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,899,768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $719,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658,148 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 324.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,006,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,760,000 after purchasing an additional 769,718 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 158.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 613,415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,298,000 after purchasing an additional 376,419 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $32,433,000. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,932,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $358,332,000 after purchasing an additional 306,975 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.94.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE VAR) opened at 102.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.82 and a 200-day moving average of $98.93. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.20 and a 52-week high of $107.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.56.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post $3.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 1,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total value of $116,775.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,753.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total transaction of $100,101.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,015.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,787 shares of company stock worth $5,600,457 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc is a manufacturer of medical devices and software for treating cancer and other medical conditions with radiotherapy, radiosurgery, proton therapy and brachytherapy medical devices and software for treating cancer and other medical conditions with radiotherapy, radiosurgery, proton therapy and brachytherapy.

