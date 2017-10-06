People s United Financial Inc. Has $689,000 Stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI)

People s United Financial Inc. continued to hold its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock at the end of the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,487,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,033,000 after buying an additional 130,986 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,389,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,609,000 after purchasing an additional 159,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,622,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,704,000 after purchasing an additional 67,473 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,232,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,270,000 after purchasing an additional 61,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 667.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,186,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/people-s-united-financial-inc-has-689000-stake-in-pennsylvania-real-estate-investment-trust-pei.html.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEI. ValuEngine lowered Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Barclays PLC reduced their price target on shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE PEI) opened at 11.22 on Friday. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $22.23. The stock’s market capitalization is $783.46 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average of $11.88.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $89.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.60 million. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust will post ($0.74) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PREIT) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is owning and operating retail shopping malls, which it does primarily through operating partnership, PREIT Associates, L.P. (PREIT Associates).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.