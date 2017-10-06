People s United Financial Inc. Has $606,000 Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,138 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation by 1,208.8% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation by 92.6% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation by 1.2% in the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 2,351 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation by 15.7% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation alerts:

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ CTSH) opened at 73.20 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 52-week low of $49.35 and a 52-week high of $73.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.35 and its 200 day moving average is $66.49. The company has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post $3.70 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Rajeev Mehta sold 34,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $2,498,059.98. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 170,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,370.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gajakarnan Vibushanan Kandiah sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $347,430.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,515 shares in the company, valued at $730,792.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,357 shares of company stock worth $20,521,043 over the last three months. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/people-s-united-financial-inc-has-606000-position-in-cognizant-technology-solutions-corporation-ctsh.html.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTSH. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up previously from $69.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.91.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is a professional services company. The Company operates through four segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics, and Other. The Financial Services segment includes customers providing banking/transaction processing, capital markets and insurance services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.