People s United Financial Inc. Has $552,000 Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,399,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,057,661,000 after acquiring an additional 270,521 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,889,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $747,922,000 after acquiring an additional 377,726 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8,008.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,208,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156,590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,485,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,401,000 after acquiring an additional 389,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,312,000 after acquiring an additional 120,582 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, VP Angela K. Freeman sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $82,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) opened at 76.05 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.41 and a 12-month high of $81.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.09 and its 200 day moving average is $70.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.42.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 3.49%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post $3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Deutsche Bank AG cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Stephens raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.83.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a provider of transportation services and logistics solutions through a network of offices operating in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and South America. The Company’s segments include North American Surface Transportation (NAST), Global Forwarding, Robinson Fresh, and All Other and Corporate.

