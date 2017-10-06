Pentwater Capital Management LP Invests $1.88 Million in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI)

Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. by 10.7% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. by 16.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,532,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,462 shares in the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. by 8.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE BTI) traded up 1.360% on Friday, reaching $62.215. 2,150,818 shares of the company traded hands. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $52.71 and a 1-year high of $73.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.752 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.39 and a 200-day moving average of $66.74.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.728 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. is a tobacco and next generation products company. The Company’s tobacco product range includes cigarettes, fine cut (roll-your-own and make-your-own tobacco) and Swedish-style snus. Its segments include Asia-Pacific, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (EEMEA).

