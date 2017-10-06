PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Insider David Spector Sells 18,750 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) insider David Spector sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total transaction of $330,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 27th, David Spector sold 18,750 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $326,250.00.
Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) traded down 0.981% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.566. 303,196 shares of the company traded hands. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $18.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average is $17.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.500 and a beta of 0.49.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 37.97% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $83.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s revenue was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post $1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.94%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 198.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.47% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently commented on PMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.
About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. The Company conducts all of its operations, and makes all of its investments, through PennyMac Operating Partnership, L.P. (its Operating Partnership) and its subsidiaries.
Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.