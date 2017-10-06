Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (PGC) Earning Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) have been trending positive on Friday, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation earned a media sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.4204368416955 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

PGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (PGC) traded up 0.15% during trading on Friday, reaching $34.29. The company had a trading volume of 10,545 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $596.75 million, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.04. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $34.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day moving average is $31.06.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $35.14 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation will post $1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is Peapack-Gladstone Bank (the Bank), which is a state chartered commercial bank. The Company operates through two segments: Banking and Private Wealth Management Division. The Banking segment includes commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of automated teller machines (ATMs); telephone and Internet banking services; merchant credit card services, and customer support sales.

