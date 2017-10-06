Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 658 Shares of iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd (MUB)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd (NYSE:MUB) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd by 0.3% during the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 7,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Chemical Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd by 0.5% during the second quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 3,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd by 0.5% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd by 0.6% during the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 4,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd by 0.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd (NYSE MUB) traded down 0.13% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.61. 165,392 shares of the company traded hands. iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd has a one year low of $106.30 and a one year high of $111.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2094 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

