Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Holds Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp held its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV now owns 2,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) traded up 0.58% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.69. The stock had a trading volume of 208,252 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.29. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.55. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.64 and a 52-week high of $114.15.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post $6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 46.88%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PPG. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup Inc. increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.31.

In related news, insider Viktoras R. Sekmakas sold 18,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total transaction of $1,907,953.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,207.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Glenn E. Bost II sold 19,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $1,997,049.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,748 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes a range of coatings and specialty materials. The Company has two segments: Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment includes the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, architectural businesses. The Industrial Coatings segment includes the automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM), industrial coatings, packaging coatings, coatings services and specialty coatings and materials businesses.

