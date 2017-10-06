Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Holds Position in Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp held its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1,496.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 274,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,732,000 after acquiring an additional 257,356 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 176.3% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 11,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 160.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, August 18th. Cowen and Company restated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.60.

Shares of Kansas City Southern (KSU) traded down 2.88% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.32. The company had a trading volume of 722,555 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.81. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $79.05 and a 1-year high of $109.13.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $656.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post $5.20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kansas City Southern declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

In related news, Director Henry J. Maier purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.19 per share, for a total transaction of $318,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,644.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary K. Stadler sold 4,451 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total value of $471,227.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,814 shares in the company, valued at $933,138.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,469 shares of company stock worth $1,522,510 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern (KCS) is a holding company. The Company has domestic and international rail operations in North America that are focused on the north/south freight corridor connecting commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with industrial cities in Mexico. The Company’s subsidiaries include The Kansas City Southern Railway Company (KCSR) and Kansas City Southern de Mexico, SA de C.V.

