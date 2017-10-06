B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of pdvWireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDVW) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. They currently have a $59.00 target price on the wireless provider’s stock.

“We have reviewed initial comments in the FCC’s Notice of Inquiry (NOI) regarding potential realignment of the 896-901/935-940 MHz band to create a private enterprise broadband allocation and believe the proposal remains on path to Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) in the months following the 11/1 reply comment deadline, with the FCC ultimately approving realignment of the 896-901/935-940 MHz band to create a private enterprise broadband allocation. Initial comment deadline was 10/2. Along with PDVW, numerous stakeholders chimed in, with contributions from Critical Infrastructure Industry (CII) interests, such as railroads, refineries, and utilities, as well as from Specialized Mobile Radio (SMR) companies, private enterprises, investors, and individuals.”,” B. Riley’s analyst commented.

Get pdvWireless Inc. alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of pdvWireless from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of pdvWireless from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

pdvWireless (NASDAQ:PDVW) traded up 1.52% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.45. The company had a trading volume of 12,502 shares. pdvWireless has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The company’s market cap is $482.25 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.56.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “pdvWireless’ (PDVW) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/pdvwireless-pdvw-buy-rating-reaffirmed-at-b-riley.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in pdvWireless by 0.4% during the first quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 29,780 shares of the wireless provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in pdvWireless by 0.6% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,852 shares of the wireless provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in pdvWireless by 2.2% during the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 18,031 shares of the wireless provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in pdvWireless by 7.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,014 shares of the wireless provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in pdvWireless by 5.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,171 shares of the wireless provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

About pdvWireless

pdvWireless, Inc, formerly Pacific DataVision, Inc, is a wireless communications carrier and a provider of mobile workforce communication and location-based solutions. The Company’s solutions focus on enhancing the productivity of its customers’ field-based workers, and the efficiency of their dispatch and call center operations.

Receive News & Ratings for pdvWireless Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for pdvWireless Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.