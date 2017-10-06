PDT Partners LLC Sells 450 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (VCRA)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Vocera Communications worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 41.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 2,931.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 387,066 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after buying an additional 374,297 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 20.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,424,419 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,633,000 after buying an additional 236,941 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,072,057 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,619,000 after buying an additional 45,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 926,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,489,000 after buying an additional 28,125 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Robert Zollars sold 57,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $1,493,306.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,043.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,134 shares in the company, valued at $4,248,245.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,925 shares of company stock worth $2,320,107. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vocera Communications, Inc. (VCRA) opened at 31.31 on Friday. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $32.05. The company’s market capitalization is $911.25 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.54.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $38.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.53 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 17.28% and a negative return on equity of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc is a provider of communication solutions for mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, education and other industries. The Company’s segments include Product and Service. The Company’s solutions include the Vocera Communication System, Vocera Care Experience, Vocera Engage integration platform, smartphone applications and its Experience Innovation Network.

